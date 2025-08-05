× Expand Don Greenwood Bob's Your Uncle at Spring Green General Store. Bob's Your Uncle

media release: This acoustic trio is a rare combination of accomplished solo artists (Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer) who are also great harmony singers and love making music together. They share music from the likes of The Beatles, Grateful Dead, Badfinger, Townes Van Zandt, Alison Krauss, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Joni Mitchell, America, The Eagles, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and lots more, plus even some originals.

Wonderful listening space! Friday Night Music is the third Friday of each month - Great date night outing!