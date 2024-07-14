media release: Bob's Your Uncle debuts at Dirty Dog! They are sure to bring lots of smiles as they offer up harmony-rich versions of tunes from America, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Beatles, Townes Van Zandt, Simon and Garfunkel, Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Kacey Musgraves, Badfinger, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Bruce Cockburn, Sheryl Crow, and lots more, plus originals, arranged for their tightly blended voices plus guitars and bass. More at https://www.bobsyouruncle. band