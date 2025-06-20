Bob's Your Uncle

Concerts on Esser Square series (outdoors between Crossroads Coffeehouse and Creekside Scoop; iIndoors if rain.)

media release: This acoustic trio is a rare combination of accomplished solo artists (Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer) who are also great harmony singers and love making music together. They share music from the likes of The Beatles, Grateful Dead, Badfinger, Townes Van Zandt, Alison Krauss, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Joni Mitchell, America, The Eagles, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and lots more, plus even some originals.