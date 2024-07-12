× Expand Ron Dennis Bob's Your Uncle at Wild Hog in the Woods. Bob's Your Uncle

media release: Garver Feed Mill is an award-winning turn-of-the-century building on Madisons' near East Side (behind Olbrich Gardens) that is home to a collection of producers, artisan food makers, wellness studios and hospitality providers. Music is outdoors (weather permitting, indoors otherwise). ABOUT THE MUSIC: Take three singers...hand ‘em some things with strings...add some great tunes, and there ya go...Bob's Your Uncle! This acoustic trio is that rare, magic combination of accomplished solo artists (Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer) who are also great harmony singers and love making music together. They share music from the likes of The Beatles, Grateful Dead, Badfinger, Townes Van Zandt, Alison Krauss, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Joni Mitchell, America, The Eagles, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and lots more, plus even some originals. See https://www.bobsyouruncle.band for more.