Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room, Evansville 18 E. Main St., Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
courtesy Tracy Jane Comer
A collage of Bob's Your Uncle band members.
Bob's Your Uncle (from left): Tracy Jane Comer, Bruce Buttel, Michael Bryant.
media release: Bob's Your Uncle is a vocal trio performing great harmony rock/pop/roots/country, covers and a few originals, accompanied by guitars and bass.
New location! Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room is now pouring craft beer and more in Evansville. Music is held outdoors in the beer garden (or indoors if rain).
