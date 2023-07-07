Bob's Your Uncle

Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room, Evansville 18 E. Main St., Evansville, Wisconsin 53536

media release: Bob's Your Uncle is a vocal trio performing great harmony rock/pop/roots/country, covers and a few originals, accompanied by guitars and bass.

New location! Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room is now pouring craft beer and more in Evansville. Music is held outdoors in the beer garden (or indoors if rain).

608-882-1283
