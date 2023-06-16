× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer A collage of Bob's Your Uncle band members. Bob's Your Uncle (from left): Tracy Jane Comer, Bruce Buttel, Michael Bryant.

media release: "Live on the Lawn!" It's a Bob's Your Uncle double header at Mariner's - Friday and Saturday! Outdoors (weather permitting only). *May be either moved indoors or canceled if there is inclement weather; check back on day of show.

Take three singers, hand ‘em some things with strings, add some clever covers and a few originals, and there ya go...Bob's Your Uncle! Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer love singing together and sharing music of many styles. Their current songlist includes tunes from the likes of Townes Van Zandt, Badfinger, America, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Alison Krauss, Melissa Etheridge, Paul Simon, The Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Kacey Musgraves, Gillian Welch, and lots more, plus originals, artfully arranged for their tightly blended voices plus guitars and bass.