Ron Dennis Bob's Your Uncle at Wild Hog in the Woods. Bob's Your Uncle

media release: Bob's Your Uncle performs great harmony arrangements of covers plus some originals, drawing from the likes of Crosby Stills and Nash, Grateful Dead, The Beatles, America, Roger Miller, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Badfinger, Alison Krauss, and lots more, lightly accompanied by guitars and bass. They love to see folks singing along and tapping toes! Open to the public; free.