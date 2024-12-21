Bob's Your Uncle

Paddy Mac's Pub, Verona 608A W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Harmony rock at its finest -- trio Bob's Your Uncle debuts at Paddy Mac's!  Bob's Your Uncle is that rare and magic combination of accomplished solo artists who are also great harmony singers/arrangers and love making music together. These three award-winning artists (Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer) love joining forces to share music of many styles, including covers and some originals. (Paddy Mac's regulars already know Tracy as half of popular duo Top Shelf.)  Their  songlist includes tunes from the likes of America, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Beatles, Townes Van Zandt, Simon and Garfunkel, Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Kacey Musgraves, Badfinger, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Bruce Cockburn, and lots more, plus also originals, artfully arranged for their tightly blended voices plus guitars and bass and sometimes also other instruments (mandolin, viola).

Info

Paddy Mac's Pub, Verona 608A W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Music
608-845-9669
Google Calendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2024-12-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2024-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2024-12-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bob's Your Uncle - 2024-12-21 19:00:00 ical