× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer A collage of Bob's Your Uncle band members. Bob's Your Uncle (from left): Tracy Jane Comer, Bruce Buttel, Michael Bryant.

media release: Harmony rock at its finest -- trio Bob's Your Uncle debuts at Paddy Mac's! Bob's Your Uncle is that rare and magic combination of accomplished solo artists who are also great harmony singers/arrangers and love making music together. These three award-winning artists (Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer) love joining forces to share music of many styles, including covers and some originals. (Paddy Mac's regulars already know Tracy as half of popular duo Top Shelf.) Their songlist includes tunes from the likes of America, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Beatles, Townes Van Zandt, Simon and Garfunkel, Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Kacey Musgraves, Badfinger, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Bruce Cockburn, and lots more, plus also originals, artfully arranged for their tightly blended voices plus guitars and bass and sometimes also other instruments (mandolin, viola).