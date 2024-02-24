media release: Bob's Your Uncle debuts at The Red Mouse! Come early for fish fry, stay for the music. Bob's Your Uncle is a vocal harmony trio, performing standout arrangements from the likes of America, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Kacey Musgraves, Badfinger, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Bruce Cockburn, and lots more...plus a few originals. The three singers (two guys, one gal) trade lead and harmony duty, accompanied by guitars and bass. More at https://www.bobsyouruncle. band