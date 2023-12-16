× Expand Ron Dennis Bob's Your Uncle at Wild Hog in the Woods. Bob's Your Uncle

media release: Bob's Your Uncle debuts at Red & White! This vocal trio will delight you with harmony-packed arrangements of rock, pop, country/roots, and more, including covers you'll know and love as well as some originals. Songlist includes music from the likes of America, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Beatles, Townes Van Zandt, Simon and Garfunkel, Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Kacey Musgraves, Badfinger, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, and Bruce Cockburn. No cover.