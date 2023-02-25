Bob's Your Uncle

Spring Green General Store and Cafe 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Bob's Your Uncle is a vocal trio offering harmony-packed arrangements of well known tunes drawn from rock, pop, roots, blues, and country, plus a few originals. They perform music from the likes of The Beatles, Grateful Dead, Badfinger, Townes Van Zandt, Alison Krauss, Kacey Musgraves, Joni Mitchell, America, The Eagles, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and lots more! See bobsyouruncle.band for details.

608-588-7070
