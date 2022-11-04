Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members. Masks recommended.

media release: Bob's Your Uncle performs music from the likes of Townes Van Zandt, Badfinger, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Alison Kraus, Melissa Etheridge, Paul Simon, The Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Kacey Musgraves, Gillian Welch, and lots more, arranged for voices and guitars and bass.

Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel and Tracy Jane Comer form an all-acoustic trio with lots of 3-part vocal harmonies. Their music includes originals and unique covers- pop, rock, roots and country.