Wollersheim Winery, Prairie du Sac 7876 State Highway 188, Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release:  "Festive Fridays" at Wollersheim!  This will be at the DISTILLERY site, on the stage in the back room. No cover! Come enjoy a tour or tasting and then relax with some fine spirits and live music! Acoustic trio Bob's Your Uncle performs great harmony arrangements of pop/rock/country/roots tunes (both covers and originals), and for this show they'll also include some fun holiday-themed material. More at https://www.bobsyouruncle.band

Tracy is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who performs a variety of songs from many eras and styles, with a particular love of '70s and '80s (Elton John, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Supertramp, and much more). She will perform with both keyboard and guitar.  See https://www.tracyjanecomer.com  for more about the artist.

