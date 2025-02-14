× Expand Don Greenwood Bob's Your Uncle at Spring Green General Store. Bob's Your Uncle

media release: "Festive Fridays" at Wollersheim! This will be at the DISTILLERY site, on the stage in the back room. No cover! Come enjoy a tour or tasting and then relax with some fine spirits and live music! Acoustic trio Bob's Your Uncle performs great harmony arrangements of pop/rock/country/roots tunes (both covers and originals), and for this show they'll also include some fun holiday-themed material. More at https://www.bobsyouruncle.band

Tracy is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who performs a variety of songs from many eras and styles, with a particular love of '70s and '80s (Elton John, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Supertramp, and much more). She will perform with both keyboard and guitar. See https://www.tracyjanecomer.com for more about the artist.