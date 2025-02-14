Bob's Your Uncle
to
Wollersheim Winery, Prairie du Sac 7876 State Highway 188, Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Don Greenwood
Bob's Your Uncle at Spring Green General Store.
Bob's Your Uncle
media release: "Festive Fridays" at Wollersheim! This will be at the DISTILLERY site, on the stage in the back room. No cover! Come enjoy a tour or tasting and then relax with some fine spirits and live music! Acoustic trio Bob's Your Uncle performs great harmony arrangements of pop/rock/country/roots tunes (both covers and originals), and for this show they'll also include some fun holiday-themed material. More at https://www.bobsyouruncle.band
Tracy is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who performs a variety of songs from many eras and styles, with a particular love of '70s and '80s (Elton John, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Supertramp, and much more). She will perform with both keyboard and guitar. See https://www.tracyjanecomer.com for more about the artist.