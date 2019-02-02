Bockfest

Great Dane - Hilldale 357 Price Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: The The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company's 6th Annual Bockfest is Saturday, February 2, from noon-5pm, indoors at our Hilldale location.

30+ bock beers from 10 breweries.

Lakefront Brewery

Vintage Brewing Co. Madison

Wisconsin Brewing Company

Capital Brewery and Bier Garten

Karben4 Brewing

Rockhound Brewing Company

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company

Working Draft Beer Company

Giant Jones Brewing Company

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

Quaff to your heart's content and enjoy unlimited samplings, a commemorative glass, Bavarian pretzel bar, Hammerschlagen, and raffles. 100% of raffle proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison. Since 1993, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison, Inc. (RMHC-Madison) has been working to improve the health and well-being of children - touching more than 3,000 families every year. See ya there!

