Bockfest
Great Dane - Hilldale 357 Price Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: The The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company's 6th Annual Bockfest is Saturday, February 2, from noon-5pm, indoors at our Hilldale location.
30+ bock beers from 10 breweries.
Lakefront Brewery
Wisconsin Brewing Company
Capital Brewery and Bier Garten
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company
Quaff to your heart's content and enjoy unlimited samplings, a commemorative glass, Bavarian pretzel bar, Hammerschlagen, and raffles. 100% of raffle proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison. Since 1993, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison, Inc. (RMHC-Madison) has been working to improve the health and well-being of children - touching more than 3,000 families every year. See ya there!