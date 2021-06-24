press release: Some of you may be confused as to why The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field looks nothing like a convenience store. We chose the name to represent the incredible variety of goods you will find at our market and the vendors behind them. Our phenomenal lineup of vendors offer anything from unique maple syrup to handmade jewelry, delicious caramels, unique antiques, fresh micro-greens, one-of-a-kind artwork, and everything in between.

The Bodega is unlike any market you will find in Madison. Our spacious field provides ample room for our vendors, food carts, an interactive children’s area, beer, and wine sales, live music, and plenty of yard games for some friendly competition.

The Bodega was created with community in mind. We want to see small local businesses thrive and provide our community a space to shop, relax, and have a good time with friends and family. Coming into our fourth season of the Bodega we are excited with the new changes we have made, new vendors we are bringing in, and new faces we hope to see each date!

The Bodega dates for the summer of 2021 are: May 27, June 24, July 22, and August 19.

To apply to be a vendor or for consideration as a musical or entertainment act at the Bodega or other Breese Stevens Field events, please email: evan@breesestevensfield.com