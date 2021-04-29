press release: Breese Stevens Field will host its first Bodega of the 2021 season on April 29, 2021. The Bodega is a unique, open-air market filled with a variety of local vendors and delicious food trucks. The Bodega is currently planned for four dates this season, with the first event taking place on Thursday, April 29 from 4-8 pm.

Big Top Events and the management team of Breese Stevens Field safely conducted successful events last fall and will resume activities this spring with extensive health and safety protocols in place as directed by Public Health Madison & Dane County. There will be a limited capacity based on a percentage of the stadium capacity and booths will be spaced out to provide ample social distancing throughout the venue.

The Bodega was created with community in mind. The goal is to provide local businesses and artisans a venue to display their offerings to the greater Madison community in a safe, outdoor market environment. 2021 will mark the fourth season of the Bodega at Breese Stevens Field.

“This is a great opportunity to bring our community together in a way that we haven’t been able to in a long time.” Breese Stevens Field Director of Operations Tryg Chinander said. “We hope that this will help members of our community return to a sense of normal again.”

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at the Bodega, or if you have any questions, please contact Tryg Chinander at tryg@breesestevensfield.com. We hope to see you back at Breese Stevens Field soon!