press release: The Bodega was created with small business in mind. The market welcomes over 90 local vendors varying from a myriad of crafts, consumables, hot food, handcrafted jewelry, curated boutiques and everything in between. Besides all of the incredible local business, attendees of the Bodega can also expect live music and entertainment, children's activities, some of Madison’s favorite food carts, yard games, and beer and wine to sip while perusing the maze of booths.

The Bodega is a free admission event that serves the community as a platform for small local businesses to reach shoppers in a fun, relaxing, entertaining and safe environment. Attendees are encouraged to utilize the recently built South Livingston Street Garage only two blocks from the facility or bike and walk. Just don’t forget to bring a tote bag for all your finds!

*Dates are subject to change based on weather and event conflicts, for the most up to date listing of market days, a full listing of participating vendors, and FAQ’s please visit breesestevensfield.com/bodega.