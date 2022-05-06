press release: The Bodega was created with community in mind. We want to see small local businesses thrive and provide our community a space to shop, relax, and have a good time with friends and family. Coming into our fourth season of the Bodega we are excited with the new changes we have made, new vendors we are bringing in, and new faces we hope to see each date!

To apply to be a vendor at the Bodega, please fill out the application form.

To apply for consideration as a musical or entertainment act at the Bodega or other Breese Stevens Field events, please email: tristan@breesestevensfield.com.