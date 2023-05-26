press release: An outdoor night market with a bit of everything for everyone. It showcases a phenomenal lineup of local vendors offering anything from unique maple syrup to handmade jewelry, delicious caramels, unique antiques, fresh micro-greens, one-of-a-kind artwork, and everything in-between. The Bodega is unlike any market you will find in Madison.

The spacious field provides ample room for our vendors, food carts, beer, and wine sales, and plenty of yard games for some friendly competition. Admission is FREE to attend! We want to see small local businesses thrive and provide our community a space to shop, relax, and have a good time with friends and family

2023 dates: 5/26/23, 6/30/23, 7/21/23, 8/25/23