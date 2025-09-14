media release: Do you like music? Handcrafted items? Yes? We've got both! The event will feature the work of 15 makers + 2 bands, including Fighting Aurora with a special guest. The event will be held at The Bodgery, a Madison maker space, 740 Oscar Avenue, Madison, WI 53704 from 12pm-4pm. Questions? Talk to Mēgan (megan.mcguire@thebodgery.org) .

There will be 15 booths from which local artisans will sell their creations. Mediums vary widely including, but not limited to – wood turning, wood working, metal arts, glass, paintings, ceramics and jewelry. There will also be two live music performances by local artists, Fighting Aurora (fightingaurora.com), and a special guest performer. Fighting Aurora is an acoustic, independent rock band that features original heartfelt lyrics and melodies. For more information about the venue, The Bodgery, go to (thebodgery.org); for the band, Fighting Aurora, go to (fightingaurora.com). This event is being supported by WORT 89.9 FM (https://www.wortfm.org).