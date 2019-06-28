Bodgers Ball

press release: This weekend gathering for bodgers (craftspeople who turn green wood into chairs, bowls, cups, and spoons, traditionally doing all their work with hand tools) will provide inspiration and learning  opportunities for beginners and experts alike.  It will be a fun event for anyone who wants to see how chairs were made and other related demonstrations, including blacksmiths, bowl making etc.  Family friendly.

Friday June 28-Sunday June 30

Friday: Noon-5:00 pm

Saturday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm (with evening potluck to follow)

Sunday: 8:30 am - 3:00 pm

$20/ individual, $30/family

LaFarge Village Park, LaFarge, WI

Info

Crafts
608-239-4326
