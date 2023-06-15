Bodhicitta, Groove Roulette (Carson Bell, Tim Consequence, Alex Vina, Chris Di Bernardo), Sky Crowe

media release: $10 ADV / $15 DOS

Groove Roulette is coming up on the 2nd of 4 summer shows at The Bur Oak featuring amazing musicians from Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago to kick off another great show!!

For those of you who are new to the concept, Groove Roulette is a music series where four musicians from four different musical acts from different genres come together and create original improvised musical alchemy. They've invited members of bands from Madison, Milwaukee, the Fox Valley, Minneapolis, and Chicago to come together and celebrate the wonder of musicianship in the Midwest.

This Groove Roulette lineup will feature:

Carson Bell from Shutter Step on guitar

Tim Consequence from Compact Deluxe on keys

Alex Vina from Bodhicitta on bass

Chris Di Bernardo from Mickey Sunshine on drums

Opening Act: Sky Crowe

Sky Crowe is a one-man band, bringing his handmade suitcase kick-drum, tambourine, loop-pedal and other musical things to create a full sound sure to make any music fan happy. His voice leans towards that of Thom Yorke's. He crafted his sound from busking on the streets of Hollywood and Madison. Sky Crowe is also an award winning sound engineer. He is definitely an act you don't want to miss.

Closing set by Bodhicitta

Bodhicitta is a quartet based out of Southeastern Wisconsin. Since their inception in 2017, Bodhicitta has captivated audiences across the midwest with their high-energy blend of funk, rock, jazz fusion, bluegrass, and countless influences. The band has performed and shared the stage with members of Los Lobos, Umphrey's McGee. .moe, The Wailers, Thievery Corporation, G. Love & Special Sauce, Digital Tape Machine, Joe Marcinek, Marcus Rezak, Kofi Baker (son of Ginger Baker), Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and many touring acts from around the country. Bodhicitta strives to make each show unique and different from the last, keeping audiences on their toes, steadily growing their fanbase with each performance.

Sponsored by Knuckleheads, Herbal Aspect, and Max Ink Radio