Bodies: An Anthropocene Film

media release: The student-directed and produced short film, Bodies, premieres this Friday, the 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Communication Madison. It focuses on the climate crisis.

*Masks required at the venue *Open to everyone.

Bodies showcases the intimate and ecological relationship between humans and the Earth. The climate crisis is a direct degradation of both entities. Through striking visuals, viewers will experience bleakness, hope, and momentum while challenging them to embrace the interconnectedness in order to not become the victims of their own actions. It is important to recognize the respect needed to do this, which has been a part of Indigenous culture and way of being before the climate crisis. With this, it is acknowledged production took place on the ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Director/Producer: Sam Starks; Assistant Directors: Jackson Neal, Hannah Bruder; Videography: Madelyn Vilker, Yejin Kim, Sam Starks; Editors: Madelyn Vilker, Sam Starks; Photographers: Luc Marchessault, Anna Janke, Audrey O’Neill; Featured sound in V1: Sam Giguere; Makeup: Riley August, Mia Levy, Corbin Woessner, Madelyn Vilker, Sydney Klemz, Emma Cline, Sam Starks, Jackson Neal, Hannah Bruder; Styling: Sam Starks, Hannah Bruder, Corbin Woessner, Zack Zens