press release: Please note that the exhibition is only open to UW-Madison faculty, staff, and students, with reservations required. All UW-Madison attendees will need the green status on Safer Badgers when they check into the Arts Lofts. This is a timed exhibition and all attendees can only be there for 30 minutes before the next set of people can be allowed in. All UW people need to register in advance with your UW email address. Registrations are only for that household. All attendees will need to have masks (even if fully vaccinated) and still follow social distance guidelines. All attendees will need to confirm their contact info at check-in. Sanitizer will be available.

Date: Saturday, May 8, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Art Lofts | 111 N. Frances Street | Madison | 53703

Exhibition Description - More info at go.wisc.edu/bixler (spring 2021 final event):

Bodies, Borders & Belonging is a multimedia collaborative exhibition created by UW–Madison students from the Interdisciplinary Arts Residency course “Creativity, Collaboration and the Creation of Self.” The course was led by spring 2021 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Litza Bixler with Li Chiao-Ping (Professor, Dance Department) as lead faculty. The final collaborative piece was created by the students with guidance from Litza and artists Faisal Abdu'Allah and Tim Russell along with residency guest artists Sean De Sparengo, and Simon Aeppli.

The work explores the movement of people across physical and conceptual boundaries and examines diaspora, geography, and immigration as storied processes that create and transmute identity. Our aim is to capture how generations move: literally, metaphorically, and culturally and to question what it means to be “from” a particular place or country.

The images, sounds, and films produced during the course draw from the diverse personal narratives and stories of the students involved in the exhibit, as well as the UW–Madison community.

The Spring 2021 Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program is presented by the UW–Madison Division of the Arts and hosted by the Dance Department with Professor Li Chiao-Ping as lead faculty. The Art Department and Department of Communication Arts are also co-sponsors of the residency.