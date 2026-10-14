Bodies of Land, Anatomies of Survivance: Physicality, Memory, and Healing in Contemporary Indigenous Literature

UW American Indian & Indigenous Studies lecture by Léna Remy-Kovach, Room 4136.

media release: American Indian & Indigenous Studies hosts a monthly colloquium series featuring researchers and community leaders who share their research, scholarship, and community-engaged projects. The series fosters interdisciplinary collaboration and highlights the diverse work taking place across the field of American Indian & Indigenous Studies.

Colloquia are free and open to all, including students, faculty, staff, and community members. No registration is required.