press release: Body, Heart, Spirit: Integrative Health will be a presentation and conversation about: integrative health; the relationship between health, the human experience, and the environment; the encouragement of participants - as medical patients - to make integrative and proactive choices that promote fullness of health and well-being in body and spirit; the balance between traditional and complementary alternative modes of medical treatment. David Rakel, M.D, a local expert, will speak at this event.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿

David Rakel, M.D. - professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at UW-Madison, founder of the Integrative Health Program, recipient of the Gold Foundation's Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award (the school's highest honor for excellence and compassion in care), and author of The Compassionate Connection: The Healing Power of Empathy and Mindful Listening (2018) among other academic and popular books. His work is focused on compassion care, empathy, human relationship, and listening - all bringing medical care into an approach that is balanced and wholistic.