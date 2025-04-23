media release: Mills Folly Microcinema welcomes Chicago-based filmmaker, curator, and activist M. Woods for a screening of Body Prop, part of The Death Spiral Tour 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 7:00pm. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Doors open at 6:30pm.

M. Woods (They/Them/He/Him) has been screening work internationally since 2007 while a student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where they studied under filmmakers Lynne Sachs and Marco Williams. Originally mentored by Design Convergence Lab co-founder Mindy Faber, M is a multidisciplinary artist, curator, and activist based in Chicago and the principal creative at Dissassociative Productions.