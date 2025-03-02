Body Speak

media release: A beginner friendly, drop-in adult dance and movement workshop series. The goal of the series is to investigate where creativity is housed in our bodies, so that we may feel and access it for ourselves and express it. What does your body have to say?

Basic fundamentals from ballet, modern dance, and social Latin dances will be introduced throughout the course. Breathing exercises, guided meditation, and light exercises such as stretching, holding poses and jumping will also be incorporated, to encourage the cultivation of presence within ourselves as we move.

Wear comfortable, breathable clothing, & bring a water bottle! (Water fountain available on premise)

Every other Sunday from 4:00-5:15 pm, 3/2, 3/16, 3/30, 4/13, 4/27, Community Room, Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S. Mills St.

Cost: Suggested donation: $5–$10 per class