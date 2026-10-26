media release: The President's Workgroup on Madison Police Department Use of Deadly Force, De-Escalation and Body-Worn Cameras Policies and Procedures is hosting a public listening session regarding Body-Worn Cameras. This public listening session will be hosted virtually via Zoom(external) at 4:30 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

This public listening session will include a presentation from Alder John Guequierre, the Chair of the President's Workgroup. Chair Guequierre will cover the work completed, the guest testimony received, and the decisions still to be made by the Workgroup. Following the presentation, the Workgroup will ask for feedback from the public regarding several questions about Body-Worn Cameras policy. Members of the public will each have a turn to give their thoughts.

The President's Workgroup approved the meeting schedule at the September 25, 2026, meeting(opens in a new window), which included the date for this public listening session. To best avoid overlapping with the Police Civilian Oversight Board's public listening session on the same date, the President's Workgroup decided to begin the public listening session at 4:30 PM. The hope is that interested members of the public will have the ability to attend both public listening sessions to provide their input.

Please register in advance here(external). After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link and login information to join us day-of. Your confirmation email will be sent from BCC Host 4. If you cannot find your confirmation email, or you have questions, concerns, or requests for accommodation, please contact Isaac Matthias at [email protected].

Interpretation and Accessibility

Contact us at the phone number or email below to request interpretation, translation or a disability-related accommodation at no cost to you.

Contáctenos al teléfono o correo electrónico listado abajo para solicitar interpretación, traducción o una adaptación especial relacionada con alguna discapacidad sin costo para usted.

如需口譯、筆譯或殘疾相關的便利服務，請通過以下電話或郵件與我們聯系，相關服務 均免費提供

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608-266-4071

[email protected]