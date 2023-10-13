Boiled in Lead, The Echo Rays

media release: Guitar, bass, fiddle & drums play country music from many countries with power and emotion. Boiled In Lead is the longest-running Celtic punk band in America, and an important part of the foundation of what became Minnesota punk rock.

Coming together over a mutual passion for writing and playing melodic, jangly rock music, Echo Rays is a new Madison band of four experienced tone seekers. The band focuses on creating original songs inspired by Tom Petty, Wilco, The Replacements, and many more. Echo Rays consist of Tony Sellers on drums, Rob Garza on bass and backing vocals, Danny Hicks on guitar, and Jeff Burkhart on guitar and vocals. Watch for an upcoming Echo Rays show!

$10 Cover