You heard them at the historic Club de Wash back in the day....and more recently at WORTfest and the Harmony Bar. But this time, things are a little different. Ask yourself - what happens when you take the longest-running American Celtic punk band on an acoustic adventure? Find out Saturday night at Folklore Village!

"Enthusiastic, powerful, technically brilliant, playing a wealth of instruments with extreme dynamics, Boiled In Lead routinely demolishes genres with its highly-identifiable sound. “…the prime purveyor of a style of Celtic music infused with punk-rock attitude, developing over the years with a hard-driving swirl that combined Irish folk with… elements of styles from all over the world. . …one of the best bands Minnesota’s ever produced. …even without amplification, Boiled In Lead can summon up furious punk-folk energy.”

“…one of the most innovative world beat bands…” – NPR All Things Considered

“…a smoking, surprising, commanding combo… Nobody roars, does a jig or a Balkan boogie quite like Boiled in Lead.” – Minneapolis Star Tribune (1998)

Boiled in Lead are:

Todd Menton (vocals, guitar, mandolin, bodhran, whistle) joined BiL soon after their 1st LP, and was the lead singer on the classic albums From the Ladle to the Grave and Orb, as well as their newest endeavor, 40 Years Live. He’s currently an instructor at the Center For Irish Music in St. Paul, MN.

Drew Miller (bass guitar) founded the band in 1983. He anchors the low end with a hint of distortion, and sometimes plays solid-body dulcimer. He has been profiled in Bass Player Magazine, and runs a record store in White Bear Lake Minnesota.

Haley Olson‘s (violin, vocals) love of traditional music has led her to learn an ever-increasing range of musical styles. She has performed on Lake Superior, in the Smokey Mountains, and other places nationally and internationally.

Mo Engel (drum kit) is a versatile Twin Cities music vet. Mo keeps the beat going and chimes in on harmonies.

If you are a fan of the high energy music of Steeleye Span, Fairport Convention, The Albion Band, The Byrds, Horslips, or The Pogues, you might just love Boiled in Lead!

With thanks to radio station WORT for their support!

Tickets $20 in advance