media release: Join us at DreamBank in Madison for this in-person event!

Join the American Family Insurance DreamBank for an inspiring evening in honor of Women’s History Month with Bold Moves & Brave Moments — a special panel conversation spotlighting local women who are bringing their dreams to life. Through candid stories and encouraging conversation, our panelists will share the bold moves they’ve made, the brave moments that shaped their journeys and how purpose has guided them to become the fearless dreamers they are today. With opportunities before and after the panel to enjoy mingling, mocktails and charcuterie creations from Tricky Foods and Cherry Bounce, guests can also enjoy a complimentary professional headshot from Courtney Terry Photography — the perfect way to capture your unique personality and possibilities as a dreamer.

This event is more than a celebration—it’s a supportive space to connect, exchange ideas and honor the courage it takes to lean in, lead with heart and dream fearlessly as women. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Event Schedule

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Networking, Headshots, Mocktails & Refreshments

6:00 – 6:45 pm: Panel Discussion

6:45 – 7:30 pm: Networking, Headshots & Closing Connections

Panelists

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, assistant professor of neonatology at UW Health

Renee Moe, CEO of United Way of Dane County

Therese Merkel, owner of Tricky Foods & SNAXI

Dr. Christine B. Whelan, professor at Emory University and fellow at Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin – Madison