media release: France | 1981 | DCP | 177 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Claude Lelouch

Cast: James Caan, Geraldine Chaplin, Robert Hossein

An epic historical fresco tracing the lives of four families of musicians from the mid-1930’s to the present, Bolero spans two generations and four countries. As in And Now My Love and Les Miserables, Lelouch explores the interplay between personal stories and the broader sweep of history. These family sagas were drawn mainly from experiences recounted to Lelouch from people he knew. “It is a film about memory. About my memories, my parents' memories. All the stories in the film are true, they all happened to real people. But memory is a very strange thing, sometimes precise, sometimes bizarre. It is another world; it has nothing to do with reality” (Claude Lelouch).

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.