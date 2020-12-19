RSVP for BollyBeat Remixes Dance Party

media release: Bollywood inspired dance-fitness full of authentic Bollywood flair! BollyBeat integrates fitness with dynamic choreography set to upbeat music. Expect easy to follow cardio routines that are safe and fun! No dance experience necessary!

Instructor - Manisha Bhargava, a professional Indian dance and E-500 Hatha-Yoga teacher

Sunday, 20 Dec 2020, 10:00-10:45am CT, via Zoom

Cost - Free

Email bollybeat108@gmail.com by Saturday Dec 19th, for a Zoom link to attend

www.facebook.com/bollybeat108