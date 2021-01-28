ONLINE: The Bombadils

press release: Canadian Folk Music Award nominees The Bombadils are Luke Fraser and Sarah Frank, a vibrant husband and wife duo playing traditional and original music with front porch style and classical grace. Drawing from Canadian, American, and Celtic folk traditions, the two pour the spirit of story-telling and kitchen parties into their songwriting. Luke brings guitar, mandolin, and home-grown east coast vocals in harmony with Sarah's sweet but powerful singing, lyrical fiddle playing, and claw-hammer banjo.

We want to continue to publish content for you all to enjoy in your homes, so we put together a simple online Celtic music concert series, called “Aoibhneas Sessions.” The literal translation of “Aoibhneas” is “bliss” - but in certain Gaelic phrasings, it also means “enchant,” “enjoy,” “admire,” and “state of happiness.” The word for us immediately reflects our affinity for Celtic & Folk music. These sessions are for you. We hope you enjoy!

With COVID-19 halting the events industry, artists are in need of support now more than ever. When tuning in to the Aoibhneas Sessions, we kindly ask you to consider donating to the artist - any amount helps - or purchasing their music & merch [we'll supply links for each episode].

You can also donate to CelticMKE, which will enable us to continue our mission in preserving and promoting Celtic culture.