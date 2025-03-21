All ages. $20

media release: Monroe Theatre Guild, located just one block north of Monroe’s historic, will be the venue for Main Street Monroe’s “Concert Slightly off the Square” a play on its long running, popular Concert on the Square Summer Series.

Main Street Monroe, Inc. is a 501(c)3 volunteer drive non-profit organization that handles community development in downtown Monroe. This year marks its 20th anniversary. To celebrate, it hopes to add select events throughout the year on top of the 26 event days it typically hosts. The first such event will be on Friday, March 21st at Monroe Theatre Guild, with Bombargo taking the stage.

Bombargo is a Canadian based international touring band that drops a vibrant splash of soul over their distinctive ‘vintage-pop’ sound. Well known for bringing unrivaled energy to the stage with sing-along anthems, double-brother harmonies, and a powerful message that combined make for one of the most captivating live shows ever! Frontman Nathan Thoen’s passionate conviction and ‘Jagger-like’ dance moves even impressed billionaire and music industry icon Sir Richard Branson, quoting “I haven’t seen this type of energy since The Rolling Stones!” – and he would know, having personally signed The Rolling Stones to Virgin Records.

The band began with lead singer Nathan Thoen and guitarist Spencer Chilliak after the two spontaneously met and drove 16 hours to attend Sasquatch Music Festival where they became inspired to start a band. The duo wrote their first song ‘Let It Grow’ during their very first writing session and as part of Bombargo’s debut EP ‘Back on Main’ which would go on to be included in ‘The Top 10 Best Saskatchewan Albums of 2015’ by SaskMusic. This further inspired them to continue writing, touring, and release their first full-length album titled ‘We Are Bombargo’.

The group has since evolved into a 7-piece touring band adding Nathan’s brother Anthony Thoen on guitar, additional brothers Matt and Sammy Folkersen on keys and bass respectively, Connor Newton on saxophone, and Niall Cubbon on drums.

Bombargo went on to receive massive acclaim when Taylor Swift added their 2018 single ‘Mr. No Good’ to her Spotify Playlist titled ‘Songs Taylor Loves’ alongside mega artists including Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, and Kendrick Lamar.

Plantenberg notes that this will by Monroe Theatre Guild’s “first rock concert.” Nordby states that, “we feel fortunate to have Bombargo in Monroe of all places. It’s going to have a great, unique vibe. We are going to have fun!” Bombargo takes the stage at 7pm with doors opening at 6pm. Main Street Monroe will have a bar set up with beer and wine, as well as fermented cocktails like Old Fashioneds and Moscow Mules. Monroe’s own Boy Scout Troop 107 will also be set up as a food vendor, selling their famous grilled cheese sandwiches with their “secret sauce.”

Tickets are available on bombargo.com. Questions can be directed to Nordby at 608.328.4023 or Plantenberg at 608.325.1111.