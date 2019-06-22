press release: Madison Tour de Donut 2019

9:00 am, Saturday, June 22, from Westmorland Park, Madison

Join the Bombay Bicycle Club for the 2019 Madison Tour de Donut. Unlike a certain other very horrible and hilly ride, the goal of the Tour de Donut is to eat as many delicious donuts over a mostly flat 25-mile ride in and around Madison. Donuts will be provided by:

* Miller and Sons Grocery (Verona)

* Dunkin’ Donuts

* Greenbush Bakery

Prizes will be awarded for the most donuts eaten over the ride. Training Tip: don't eat breakfast before you ride...

Riders under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Meet on the West side of Westmorland Park (4114 Tokay Blvd, Madison) along Gately Tr.

Registration required, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ madison-tour-de-donut-2019- tickets-62963937833 or search eventbrite.com for "Tour de Donut".