Bombay Bicycle Club
Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Madison Tour de Donut 2019
9:00 am, Saturday, June 22, from Westmorland Park, Madison
Join the Bombay Bicycle Club for the 2019 Madison Tour de Donut. Unlike a certain other very horrible and hilly ride, the goal of the Tour de Donut is to eat as many delicious donuts over a mostly flat 25-mile ride in and around Madison. Donuts will be provided by:
* Miller and Sons Grocery (Verona)
* Dunkin’ Donuts
* Greenbush Bakery
Prizes will be awarded for the most donuts eaten over the ride. Training Tip: don't eat breakfast before you ride...
Riders under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Meet on the West side of Westmorland Park (4114 Tokay Blvd, Madison) along Gately Tr.
Registration required, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/