Bombay Bicycle Club Spring Kick-off Picnic

media release: Sunday, May 2, 4 to 7 pm, Garner Park shelter, 333 S. Rosa Road

Bombay Bicycle Club offers a calendar of rides from April to November of varying distances and paces. It’s a place to meet other cyclists and discover the best routes of our area. The spring picnic is open to the community, with the ride schedule, membership signup, and club merchandise on hand. Bring a picnic and beverage (no glass bottles) and love of biking to the park.