Bombay Street Snacks
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Learn how to make popular fried street snacks like vada pav, a deep-fried potato patty served on a soft bread roll, and pakoras, fritters filled with tamarind chutney. Call 288-6160 to register. Part of the series Cooking with the Chefs of the Madison Public Market. This event is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.
