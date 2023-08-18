× Expand courtesy Bon Bon Vivant Bon Bon Vivant on a beach. Bon Bon Vivant

media release: Bon Bon Vivant is a genre bending band from New Orleans that pull from singer-songwriter/ pop/ americana/ dark ballads and up-tempo indie dance music…but they would prefer you to just listen to the music and decide for yourself. BBVs original music is rooted in storytelling and pays honor to a uniquely New Orleans sound while infusing an indie flavor that leaves a lasting mark on listeners. This band's songs are joyous, fierce, honest and heartbreaking as they chronicle life and all it entails through the sounds of the minor keys.

Bon Bon Vivant is made up of songwriter /front-woman Abigail Cosio, Saxophonist/ vocalist Jeremy Kelley, on Sousaphone and Bass is Jason Jurzak, drums and percussion by Deacon Marrquin. The bands unique instrumentation is also a thing to watch and leaves listeners reaching to identify what kind of music they are hearing. With brass horns and a rotating cast of New Orleans musicians coming through, this sound is alive and something to experience.

Locally, BBV is one of the highlighted acts in the New Orleans music scene, Awarded Best Emerging Artist of 2018 by Off Beat Magazine. BBV plays regularly in New Orleans with upcoming appearances at French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest, Bayou Boogaloo and tours regularly spreading the gospel of decadence, reverence and revelry with their infectious live shows. A second full length studio album is coming out soon with a supporting tour. See them play all over the country in theaters, clubs, festivals, and even the occasional pop-up street busk. This band has a truly timeless and unique sound.