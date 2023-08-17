Bon Bon Vivant, Sona Jobarteh, Yid Vicious, Richard Wiegel

media release: Sessions at McPike Park concerts take place Aug. 11-12 (rain date Aug. 13) and 16-17 in 2023.

Thursday, August 17 - The Last ObSession

Stage Sponsors: M G & E ; To Benefit: All Groups

5:00- 6:00 — Yid Vicious *

6:30- 7:45 — Sona Jobarteh (The Gambia)

8:10-- 8:30 – Sessions Raffle Drawing (main stage front)

8:30- 10:00 --- Bon Bon Vivant* (New Orleans)

5:00 – 8:00 --- MG&E Electric Car Expo

In Tent : Richard Wiegel

Of course, there will be great food and drink available at every show, as well as a raffle. Every raffle dollar earned will go to our six effective non-profit partners, Centro Hispano, The Native Food Network, Community Immigration Law Center, The Urban League of Greater Madison, WORT-FM and The Friends of Ukraine Madison.

The Sessions are free, all-volunteer run and open to all ages.