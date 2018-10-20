Bon Iver, Chris Rosenau

press release: Tammy Baldwin and Eau Claire-based band Bon Iver announce BON IVER x BALDWIN — an early vote rally and concert to promote early voting across Wisconsin. Tickets are limited to 2,500.

Chris Rosenau (of Collection of Colonies of Bees) will open things up, Tammy will point us all in the right direction, and Bon Iver will close out the night with an intimate performance.