Bon Scropion, Floyd Turbo, Seisma
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join the congregation for VIKING CHURCH - Bos Meadery's unholy celebration of all things HARD & HEAVY the second Sunday of every month!
This month we'll bang our heads to:
Bon Scropion, Floyd Turbo, SEISMA
All VIKING CHURCH shows are FREE and EARLY (because late-night masses are only for Christmas): 6:00pm - 9:00pm. Grab a horn of your favorite mead and genuflect to THE METAL! \m/
Info
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music