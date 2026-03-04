media release: Spring Galleries Reception and Artist Talks! Thu, Apr 30, 5:30-8:30pm | Artist talks start at 6pm on Rotunda Stage.

Rooted in storytelling, our Spring Exhibitions highlight artists who translate personal narrative into visual form. Through immersive landscapes, book-based and ceramic sculptures and symbolic mixed media works, these artists collectively articulate the ways relationships, identity and environment shape the stories we tell. Distinct studio practices are represented across this season, revealing the many ways artists intersect life with art to produce works rich with narrative meaning.

Gallery I: Invisible Truths, Tuesday, March 17 - Sunday, May 31: Katherine Steichen Rosing and Sandra Schoen explore the emotional and ecological resonance of space—whether built or natural—through symbolic forms, saturated color and intricate surface detail. Rooted in personal narrative and environmental reflection, their paintings reveal hidden systems and emotional undercurrents, mapping connections between memory, architecture and the fragile ecologies of forests and watersheds.

Gallery II: Language of Love, Tuesday, March 17 - Sunday, May 31: Drawing from their personal lives for inspiration, Susan Dupor plays on the visual beauty of American Sign Language for her artistic creations where Valerie Savarie retells the story of her father through altered book sculptures using books from his personal collection.

Gallery III: Farther Afield, Tuesday, March 17 - Sunday, May 31: Immersive artworks by Gerit Grimm and Matthew Warren Lee document, reinterpret and explore compelling landscapes in remote corners of the world, offering fresh perspectives on place, distance and discovery.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, March 3 - Sunday, May 24: The Book as Sculpture by The Bone Folders’ Guild: A "book" can be a hardcover bestseller, but it can also be, when made by hand, a work of art. A book is also sculpture; it is a theme that lends itself to various interpretations, and the individual members of the Bone Folders Guild have each found their own slant.

Rotunda Gallery, Tuesday, March 3 - Sunday, May 24: United by Narrative by Mack Bo Ross & DarRen Morris: Two artists from the same upbringing follow separate paths. Two unique stories shaped by betrayal, death, love and guidance. Distinctive in style, they express their visions in different ways—from spoken word to raw storytelling. One with formal artistic training, the other entirely self-taught. Experience two intertwined journeys, thoughtfully united by narrative.