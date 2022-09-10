Boneyard Birthday Bash

× Expand courtesy Mad City Funk Mad City Funk

media release: The Boneyard is turning ONE! To celebrate, we are having a birthday paw-ty! Dress your dog for birthday fun! It will feel like everyone's birthday at this bash!

All Day RAFFLE! You will receive a FREE raffle ticket when you arrive!

11 am-3 pm NAIL TRIMS!! $$

11 am-5 pm DAPPER DOG PROVISIONS will be selling all-natural products for dogs and humans!

1-5 pm PHOTO BOOTH!!! Go home with a FREE photo strip!

2-5 pm LIVE MUSIC!! Jason Vargas and the Apollos are a high energy blues rock trio!

2-10 pm FOOD TRUCKS! Monsoon Siam food truck from 2-7 pm and Quick Chef food truck from 4-10 pm!

7-10 pm LIVE MUSIC!! Mad City Funk brings the classic funk!

Bring your pup to celebrate our FIRST BIRTHDAY!!

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com. Brought to you by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!