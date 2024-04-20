Bongzilla, Ruin Dweller, Plant
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Bongzilla
media release: Crucible welcomes you to celebrate 4/20 with a special show from Bongzilla, Ruin Dweller, Plant and Cold Black River
Bongzilla are a sludge metal band from Wisconsin. Active in their initial run between 1995 and 2009 with a reformation in 2015 they are considered to be a seminal sludge act from the late 90s/early 2000s and gained notability from their tenure on Relapse Records. They are best known for having all of their songs referencing and directly being about weed in some way.
8 PM doors, 9 PM show, 21+
$20/25
Tickets are non-refundable