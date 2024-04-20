× Expand Bongzilla

media release: Crucible welcomes you to celebrate 4/20 with a special show from Bongzilla, Ruin Dweller, Plant and Cold Black River

Bongzilla are a sludge metal band from Wisconsin. Active in their initial run between 1995 and 2009 with a reformation in 2015 they are considered to be a seminal sludge act from the late 90s/early 2000s and gained notability from their tenure on Relapse Records. They are best known for having all of their songs referencing and directly being about weed in some way.

8 PM doors, 9 PM show, 21+

$20/25

Tickets are non-refundable