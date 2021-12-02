Bonnets: (How Ladies of Good Breeding are Induced to Murder)

media release: A play by Jen Silverman; directed by Pamela Sterling. Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

Valerie is a poisoner, her sister-in-law Claire is a virgin, Webster is an indentured servant, her mistress Georgina is a pain in the ass, and Prudence and Fortitude have a weird feeling about each other…but can we call it witchcraft? Bonnets is a dark comedy that plays with elements of camp, history, and rock ‘n roll. Presented as part of the Big Ten Theatre Consortium New Play Initiative.

Guest Artist Pamela Sterling directs Anna Bogan, Maya Buffomante, Lauren Iverson, Lauren Knutson, Libby LaDue, Krista Laszewski, Erin McConnell, Mak Strohmeyer, Megan Tennessen, Sydney Walker, and Rae Wasson.

The Music Director is Erin McConnell, Choreographer is Jessica Lanius, and Fight Director is Whitney Derendinger. Scenic design is by Neil Mills, Costume design by Ashley Duncan, Lighting design by Zoe W. McCartney, Sound design by Isabel Coff, and the Properties Director is Lydia Berggruen. Dylan Thoren is the Stage Manager, assisted by Aleph Dankert, and Beck Keller serves as Assistant Director and Dramaturg.

Content Warning: This play contains mature content including adult language, sexual content, and depictions of graphic violence.

Please Note: Due to COVID-19, face coverings are required in all UW-Madison campus buildings. UW-Madison does not have a vaccination requirement for attendance. Actors will be unmasked during the performance. Safety measures including face coverings, capacity limits, and seating for social distancing are subject to change as directed by UW–Madison guidelines for campus events.

For more information, visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

Performances will be held December 2-12, 2021, in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706. Performance times are Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Ticket Prices: $25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales