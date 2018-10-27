(2017 pick) Boo-Grass for Books is an annual fundraiser for Literacy Network and Lowell Elementary, collecting new and used children’s books and cash donations as an admission fee ($20 maximum for the whole family). There’s also a kids’ costume parade, arts and crafts, a bake sale, and all-ages friendly Americana by Oak Street Ramblers, Shotgun Mary and Lit Net executive director Jeff Burkhart.

“Boo-Grass for Books” will take place at the High Noon Saloon to again raise money and gather books in support of early literacy development, with all proceeds going to the Literacy Network and Lowell Elementary. Over the last seven years, the event has raised thousands of dollars and collected hundreds of books for literacy efforts in Madison.

The festivities will include sets of kid (and adult!)-friendly music from the local Americana stalwarts the Oak Street Ramblers, Shotgun Mary (featuring Lowell Elementary music teacher Jeff Burkel), and Jeff Burkhart (who when not on stage is the Literacy Network executive director) Other events include a kids’ costume parade across the High Noon stage, art activities, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and a bake and crafts sale.

Suggested donation is $10, with a $20 maximum for families. Plus, if guests donate a new or gently used children’s book, they will receive a free root beer!