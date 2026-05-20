× Expand courtesy Boo Mullarky Boo Mullarky and guitars. Boo Mullarky

media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Join us every Wednesday from May 27 to August 26, 5pm-7pm for our free Rain Garden music sessions! It is a great way to enjoy acoustic music from local Madison area musicians. Bring a chair or blanket and sit back, relax, and enjoy!!

Boo Mullarky plays the kind of music that sounds like it’s been lived in. Old-time rural blues, Cajun rhythms, and finger-picked ragtime roll out of an acoustic guitar, while a suitcase drum and washboard thump beneath his feet like a second heartbeat. A true one-man band, Boo builds his songs the hard way—wood, wire, and rhythm, all moving at once. The sound is raw and hypnotic, part front-porch confession, part juke-joint stomp. You don’t just hear it—you feel it in the floor. This is roots music with dirt under its nails. No tricks. No polish. Just songs that breathe, grind, and swing, made for rooms that like their music honest and alive.