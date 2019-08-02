Adams County Library Book & Bake Sale. Fri., Aug. 2 (9-5), Sat. Aug. 3 (10-2), Adams County Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams, WI 53910. Antique/collectible books from private collection for sale: 19th century US publications on Lincoln, Garfield, Blaine, US History; Price guides for antique clocks, tractors, telephones; 19th century grammar books. Many current books, CDs, DVDs, cassettes for sale also. Baked goods available early! Questions? Call Erin @ 608-339-4295, efoley@adamscountylibrary.info , www.adamscountylibrary.info