Adams County Library Book & Bake Sale.  Fri., Aug. 2 (9-5), Sat. Aug. 3 (10-2), Adams County Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams, WI  53910.  Antique/collectible books from private collection for sale: 19th century US publications on Lincoln, Garfield, Blaine, US History; Price guides for antique clocks, tractors, telephones; 19th century grammar books.  Many current books, CDs, DVDs, cassettes for sale also.  Baked goods available early!  Questions? Call Erin @ 608-339-4295, efoley@adamscountylibrary.info, www.adamscountylibrary.info  

